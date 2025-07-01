Sheepscar: Armed police swoop on Leeds suburb after man spotted with weapon

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:51 BST
Armed police swooped on a Leeds suburb after reports a man was spotted with a weapon.

The incident, that happened in Sheepscar, was reported shortly after 4pm yesterday (June 30).

A man was arrested on Cherry Row in Burmantofts after an earlier incident on June 30.placeholder image
A man was arrested on Cherry Row in Burmantofts after an earlier incident on June 30. | Google/National World

At the scene, cops found a man with a minor head injury.

A short time later, a suspect was tracked down and arrested on Cherry Row in Burmantofts.

He was held on suspicion of a public order offence and Section 47 assault.

