Sheepscar: Armed police swoop on Leeds suburb after man spotted with weapon
Armed police swooped on a Leeds suburb after reports a man was spotted with a weapon.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
At the scene, cops found a man with a minor head injury.
A short time later, a suspect was tracked down and arrested on Cherry Row in Burmantofts.
He was held on suspicion of a public order offence and Section 47 assault.