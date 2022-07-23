As the total number of reported sex offences peaked across England and Wales, charities have urged the Government to do more to protect victims who feel unsupported by the criminal justice system.

Office for National Statistics figures show West Yorkshire Police recorded 3,177 sexual offences in Leeds in the year to March – up from 2,472 last year and the highest number since records began in 2003.

The police say say they are facing "unprecedented demand".

The number of sexual offences reported to the force has more than quadrupled since that year, when 750 crimes were logged.

Across England and Wales, 194,683 sexual offences were reported in 2021-22 – a 32 per cent increase on the year prior and also a record high.

Reported sexual offences have increased more than three-fold in the last decade, though the impact of high-profile cases and campaigns on victims’ willingness to report incidents is a factor, the ONS said.

Ruth Davison, CEO of domestic abuse charity Refuge, said: "We need system-wide reform to ensure that survivors are supported and believed when they make the brave choice to report the abuse they’ve experienced and the crimes committed against them.

"Without it, women will continue to lack confidence in the system and be less inclined from seeking the justice they deserve."

The Home Office said more victims coming forward is "encouraging", but admitted more must be done.

The number of reported rape offences across England and Wales has also reached a record high, topping 70,000 for the first time in 2021-22 – an increase of 26 per cent from the year before.

Rape Crisis warned the number of recorded rape offences does not tell the entire story as victims and survivors fear they won’t be believed or taken seriously, and know that they are "highly unlikely" to ever see someone charged.

Chief executive Jayne Butler said: "Victims and survivors are coming forward in increasing numbers to report the sexual offences they are experiencing – and the Government have promised to act on this.

"We need to see swift, sustained and ambitious action from both the Government and justice agencies in response to these increased reporting figures."

Recorded stalking and harassment offences also rose by 15 per cent in the last year, from 630,000 to 720,000.

Of these, 16,743 were reported in Leeds – up from 14,064 in 2020-21.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins said: “Whether the increase is linked to a relaxing of restrictions or not, the fact is we are seeing a national trend back toward pre-pandemic crime levels. That means there are more victims, which is why it is important that we remain focussed in tackling criminality head on.

“We are one of only a few forces in the country to be graded as Outstanding. However, it is important we focus on the causes of crime and prevention.