Leeds crime: The Leeds streets with the most violent and sexual offences revealed by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the Leeds streets with the most violence and sexual crime.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 4:30 pm

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of this nature recorded in Leeds from May 2021 to April 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 46,423 violent and sexual offences recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most recorded violent and sexual offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Headrow

There were 2,122 violent and sexual offences in The Headrow and the surrounding streets in the city centre

Photo Sales

2. City Station and Bridgewater Place

There were 707 offences in the City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA in the city centre

Photo Sales

3. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls

There were 580 offences in Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. LGI, Courts, Park Square and York Place

There were 455 offences in the LSOA covering LGI, Courts, Park Square and York Place in the city centre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4