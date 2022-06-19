West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of this nature recorded in Leeds from May 2021 to April 2022 that was not later cancelled.

There were 46,423 violent and sexual offences recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.

These are the LSOAs with the most recorded violent and sexual offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Headrow There were 2,122 violent and sexual offences in The Headrow and the surrounding streets in the city centre

2. City Station and Bridgewater Place There were 707 offences in the City Station and Bridgewater Place LSOA in the city centre

3. Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls There were 580 offences in Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre

4. LGI, Courts, Park Square and York Place There were 455 offences in the LSOA covering LGI, Courts, Park Square and York Place in the city centre