West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of this nature recorded in Leeds from May 2021 to April 2022 that was not later cancelled.
There were 46,423 violent and sexual offences recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets.
These are the LSOAs with the most recorded violent and sexual offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.