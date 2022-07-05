The incidents happened at the Hartlepool United v Bradford City football game on Tuesday March 15.

Five men aged 19, 20, 22, 26 and 29 have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and section 18 assault.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 18 assault and throwing a missile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents happened at the Hartlepool United v Bradford City football game on Tuesday March 15 (Photo: Google)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, section 18 assault and common assault.

They were all arrested around Bradford.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Cleveland Police football unit, said: “We have worked closely with West Yorkshire Police and with the public in order to try to identify those suspected of being involved in disorder at the match earlier this year, culminating in today’s arrests.

"Our investigation is ongoing and seven men are now in police custody for questioning.”

Superintendent Gareth Crossley of Bradford District Police said: “We welcome the arrests made today by Cleveland Police. Violet disorder and antisocial behaviour has no place in the game.

“We will continue to work with Cleveland Police and Bradford City Football club as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 043268.