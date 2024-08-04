Seven criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week after being sentenced for their crimes

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST

Here are seven of the criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include fraud by false representation and producing cannabis.

Also sentenced this week was a speeding driver who mowed down a woman while travelling at nearly three times the speed limit.

Here is the full court round-up, with seven of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -

Zygfryd Bochynski, 49, of Easterly Avenue, Gipton, was jailed for 27 months after admitting Section 20 GBH without intent. He shattered a man's eye socket during a domestic altercation in which the victim was hit up to 30 times in 2019.

1. Zygfryd Bochynski

Zygfryd Bochynski, 49, of Easterly Avenue, Gipton, was jailed for 27 months after admitting Section 20 GBH without intent. He shattered a man's eye socket during a domestic altercation in which the victim was hit up to 30 times in 2019. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Simon Kirkby, 64, of Rill Court, Hemsworth, was handed a 17-year jail sentence after admitting four counts of indecent assault, one of rape, two of causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity, and one assault of a child under 13. The paedophile, who abused two young boys over an eight-year period, could die behind bars.

2. Simon Kirkby

Simon Kirkby, 64, of Rill Court, Hemsworth, was handed a 17-year jail sentence after admitting four counts of indecent assault, one of rape, two of causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity, and one assault of a child under 13. The paedophile, who abused two young boys over an eight-year period, could die behind bars. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Reece Lawrence, 29, of Raylands Way, Middleton, was jailed for 10 years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was thought to have been driving at around 88mph when he struck Michaela Fowles as she crossed a road in Tingley in June, killing the 25-year-old.

3. Reece Lawrence

Reece Lawrence, 29, of Raylands Way, Middleton, was jailed for 10 years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was thought to have been driving at around 88mph when he struck Michaela Fowles as she crossed a road in Tingley in June, killing the 25-year-old. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Kovi Lee, 24, of Long Row, Horsforth, was jailed for 24 months after admitting charges of ABH, criminal damage, and possession of a bladed article. He stamped on his partner in what was described as an "ugly incident" when he saw a message arrive on her phone from another man in January.

4. Kovi Lee

Kovi Lee, 24, of Long Row, Horsforth, was jailed for 24 months after admitting charges of ABH, criminal damage, and possession of a bladed article. He stamped on his partner in what was described as an "ugly incident" when he saw a message arrive on her phone from another man in January. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

Amanda Georgiou, 43, of Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford, was jailed for 10 months after admitting a charge of fraud by false representation. She callously drained cash from an elderly bed-ridden woman that she was supposed to be caring for in 2022 with the help of her sister-in-law.

5. Amanda Georgiou

Amanda Georgiou, 43, of Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford, was jailed for 10 months after admitting a charge of fraud by false representation. She callously drained cash from an elderly bed-ridden woman that she was supposed to be caring for in 2022 with the help of her sister-in-law. | National World/Shutterstock

Safet Marina, 44, was jailed for 12 months after admitting a charge of producing cannabis. He was caught tending to a £47,000 cannabis farm when police raided a house in Beeston in May.

6. Safet Marina

Safet Marina, 44, was jailed for 12 months after admitting a charge of producing cannabis. He was caught tending to a £47,000 cannabis farm when police raided a house in Beeston in May. | Google/National World

