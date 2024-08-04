Here is the full court round-up, with seven of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Zygfryd Bochynski
Zygfryd Bochynski, 49, of Easterly Avenue, Gipton, was jailed for 27 months after admitting Section 20 GBH without intent. He shattered a man's eye socket during a domestic altercation in which the victim was hit up to 30 times in 2019. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Simon Kirkby
Simon Kirkby, 64, of Rill Court, Hemsworth, was handed a 17-year jail sentence after admitting four counts of indecent assault, one of rape, two of causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity, and one assault of a child under 13. The paedophile, who abused two young boys over an eight-year period, could die behind bars. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Reece Lawrence
Reece Lawrence, 29, of Raylands Way, Middleton, was jailed for 10 years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was thought to have been driving at around 88mph when he struck Michaela Fowles as she crossed a road in Tingley in June, killing the 25-year-old. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
4. Kovi Lee
Kovi Lee, 24, of Long Row, Horsforth, was jailed for 24 months after admitting charges of ABH, criminal damage, and possession of a bladed article. He stamped on his partner in what was described as an "ugly incident" when he saw a message arrive on her phone from another man in January. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Amanda Georgiou
Amanda Georgiou, 43, of Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford, was jailed for 10 months after admitting a charge of fraud by false representation. She callously drained cash from an elderly bed-ridden woman that she was supposed to be caring for in 2022 with the help of her sister-in-law. | National World/Shutterstock
6. Safet Marina
Safet Marina, 44, was jailed for 12 months after admitting a charge of producing cannabis. He was caught tending to a £47,000 cannabis farm when police raided a house in Beeston in May. | Google/National World