Callous Leeds sisters-in-law fleeced bed-bound pensioner of thousands
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unscrupulous Amanda Georgiou and Linda Peace took £2,500 from the pensioner’s account with repeated visits to the cash point.
Georgiou, who has previously stolen from employers, was jailed while Peace was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court.
Prosecutor David Ward said 43-year-old Georgiou was working as a carer for the 88-year-old disabled lady in 2022.
But on 10 occasions between May and June, she took the woman’s bank card and passed it to 34-year-old Peace, who would withdraw £250 each time. Messages were also found between the two making reference to the withdrawals.
Georgiou, of Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford, admitted a charge of fraud by false representation. Peace, of Temple Avenue, Rothwell, continued to deny the offence but was found guilty after a trial.
Georgiou has five previous convictions including theft and theft from an employee.
Mitigating on her behalf, Erin Kitson-Parker said her early guilty plea was her best mitigation. She added: “She takes full responsibility. It’s callous and she is very ashamed of what she has done.”
She said the mother-of-four had run up debts of £32,000 and that she had been a victim of domestic violence.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
He gave her six months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.
But given Georgiou’s previous convictions, and the breaches with the resulting court orders, Judge Batiste said he would have “little confidence” she would comply. He jailed her for 10 months.