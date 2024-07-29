Callous Leeds sisters-in-law fleeced bed-bound pensioner of thousands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two sisters-in-law callously drained cash from an elderly bed-ridden woman that one of them was supposed to be caring for.

Unscrupulous Amanda Georgiou and Linda Peace took £2,500 from the pensioner’s account with repeated visits to the cash point.

Georgiou, who has previously stolen from employers, was jailed while Peace was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court.

Prosecutor David Ward said 43-year-old Georgiou was working as a carer for the 88-year-old disabled lady in 2022.

Georgiou and Peace stole £2,500 from the elderly lady by withdrawing large sums of cash using her bank card. (pics by National World / Shutterstock) | National World / Shutterstock

But on 10 occasions between May and June, she took the woman’s bank card and passed it to 34-year-old Peace, who would withdraw £250 each time. Messages were also found between the two making reference to the withdrawals.

Georgiou, of Holmsley Lane, Woodlesford, admitted a charge of fraud by false representation. Peace, of Temple Avenue, Rothwell, continued to deny the offence but was found guilty after a trial.

Georgiou has five previous convictions including theft and theft from an employee.

Mitigating on her behalf, Erin Kitson-Parker said her early guilty plea was her best mitigation. She added: “She takes full responsibility. It’s callous and she is very ashamed of what she has done.”

She said the mother-of-four had run up debts of £32,000 and that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

Little mitigation was offered for Peace after Judge Simon Batiste said he would not lock her up.

He gave her six months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation days.