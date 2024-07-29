Heartbroken mum tells court 'my girl did not stand a chance' after being killed by 88mph Leeds driver
Reece Lawrence was thought to have been driving at around 88mph when he struck Michaela Fowles as she crossed the road in Tingley on June 28.
The 29-year-old was jailed for 10 years today at Leeds Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving, and failing to stop. He left the scene then tried to cover his tracks by changing his clothes, removing the number plates and abandoning his car on a farm track.
A statement by Michaela’s mother, June Fowles, was read out by prosecutor Abigail Langford. She described 35-year-old Michaela as “happy-go-lucky” who “lived her life with no excuses”.
She said she leaves two children behind, aged 13 and 15, and those moments seeing them grow up “have been stolen from my daughter”.
Mrs Fowles added: “In a matter of seconds she lost her life through an act of stupidity. She had died by the hands of one driver who should not have been on the road that night driving like a car racer.
“Our hearts are truly broken. The way this senseless act has impacted me and my family has been profound. I’m not even sure if the reality has set in that I will never be with her again.
“Right now it feels like it will never end. Who know how many years of Michaela’s life has been stolen - 40 or 50 years? My tiny girl did not stand a chance.”
Lawrence, of Raylands Way, Middleton, had only been released from custody that day for another matter when he took out his powerful VW Golf R. Various CCTV footage was played to the court in the moments before the collision in which the engine of the Golf could be heard screaming as he continued to drive at dangerous speeds.
Experts estimate he was travelling in excess of 88mph. Witnesses said he was swerving and struggling to keep control of the car when he struck Ms Fowles on Thorpe Lane, close to the junction with Redbarn Close, before leaving the scene and dumping his car.
He has previous convictions for speeding and drug driving.
Speaking after today’s sentencing, Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) said: “First and foremost, our thoughts go out to Michaela’s family and friends at this time.
“I know that no sentence will ever bring her back, but I hope the action taken to bring Lawrence to justice can provide some comfort.
“Not only did Lawrence drive at reckless speeds when he was involved in this devastating fatal collision, but he attempted to hide the vehicle he’d been driving, and that came after failing to stop at the scene.
“He clearly knew what he had done and was determined to cover his tracks in an attempt to evade justice. Our investigation team worked quickly and tirelessly to locate his vehicle and bring Lawrence before the courts and I’m pleased the sentence handed down today will give him plenty of time to reflect on his actions.”