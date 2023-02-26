4 . Paul Brook

'Dangerous' Paul Brook was jailed this week for terrorising two consecutive partners. He followed one and rammed her vehicle with his own car while she waited at traffic lights, threatened to share intimate photos of her, and spent five months engaged in a “campaign of harassment and stalking”. He then moved onto his next girlfriend and attacked her, choking her during a sustained attack, then threatened to burn her house down with her children inside. Brook, age 25, of Firth Road, Cross Flatts, was given an eight-year extended jail term after the judge deemed him to be a serious risk to women.

Photo: WYP