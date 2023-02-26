A flasher who exposed himself to a hotel chambermaid bizarrely confessed to the crime from than a decade ago after being arrested for city-centre violence is among those jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.
1. Leeds Crown Court round-up
The criminals that are starting jail sentences this week.
2. Liam Rogan
Liam Rogan, 28, of Holtdale Gardens, Adel was handed 21 months' jail this week after tried to bribe his partner to drop the charges against him after he attacked her. He also threatened to kill her dog. Judge Christopher Batty jailed him for 21 months and gave him a restraining order of indefinite length. He told him: “You lost self control on those occasions. She did not how far it was going to go.”
3. Wayne Thomas
Forty-year-old Wayne Thomas who has "a long history of violence in a domestic setting" was jailed after attacking his partner with a wine glass during a Christmas argument. Claiming he tried to throw a drink over her, she put her arms up to protect herself, shattering the glass and slicing a tendon in her hand. Thomas, of St Wilfrid’s Avenue, Gipton, has convictions relating to his previous three partners. He was jailed for 30 months.
4. Paul Brook
'Dangerous' Paul Brook was jailed this week for terrorising two consecutive partners. He followed one and rammed her vehicle with his own car while she waited at traffic lights, threatened to share intimate photos of her, and spent five months engaged in a “campaign of harassment and stalking”. He then moved onto his next girlfriend and attacked her, choking her during a sustained attack, then threatened to burn her house down with her children inside. Brook, age 25, of Firth Road, Cross Flatts, was given an eight-year extended jail term after the judge deemed him to be a serious risk to women.
