Paul Brook purposely rammed into one of the women’s cars while her children onboard, and threatened to make intimate photos of her public.

The 25-year-old admitted a lengthy list of offences against the two women, with his own barrister describing him as "childish” as he was jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

Brook had been in a relationship with the first woman for just a month in late 2021, but it was blighted by call outs to police due to his behaviour. Even social services advised the woman to end all contact with him.

Paul Brook was deemed dangerous by a judge for his "campaign of stalking".

Over the next five months, he engaged in a “campaign of harassment and stalking”, prosecutor Howard Shaw said. Brook repeatedly sent messages and followed her. After she blocked his number, he sent her 40 messages in one day. He even called the police to say she was harbouring a fugitive at her home.

Then on March 9, he pulled up next to her as she waited at traffic lights in Bradford and shouted: “What the f*** are you going to do about this?” He then drove into her car. Later, he sent her a video of the incident.

He was arrested weeks later by police who found him hiding in the basement of his home on Church Street, Hunslet. He denied any wrongdoing and was released on bail. However, in June he then followed the woman again to an Asda in June, and got in her car uninvited. He forced her to drive towards Brighouse, but she was able to raise the alarm by sending a silent message to a friend, who contacted police. They then intercepted her car.

Having started a second relationship with a woman that month, he became controlling and on one evening told her she wasn’t allowed out despite planning to see friends. In the days that followed he attacked her and dragged her about by her hair. He also strangled her with two hands and covered her mouth and nose.

He damaged a TV and stole another from her home. He then sent cold-blooded messages, one reading: “Make sure you have a funeral ready.”

Another read: “I’m going to burn your house down with your babies in it.”

Again he was arrested but claimed the woman has assaulted him. He later admitted stalking, dangerous driving, battery, intentional strangulation, two counts of criminal damage, theft and sending malicious communications. He has 25 convictions for 54 offences, including assaults on women.

Mitigating, Derek Duffy said: “There’s no doubt that when he is rejected, or does not get his own way, he behaves like a child. It has progressed to something far more serious.” He described him as being incredibly immature, and had a very difficult childhood.

Judge Christopher Batty told Brook he had "no doubt” that he was dangerous and posed a “serious risk of harm” to women.

He said: “You are a jealous, possessive and controlling man. You can’t accept that women have a right to make their own decisions.”

