Second arrest in Garforth murder investigation after 79-year-old dies following assault
A 23-year-old man, from Leeds, is currently in custody on suspicion of murder after being arrested following the reported assault on Aberford Road on Wednesday (October 29) that led to the death of Colin Starbuck.
West Yorkshire Police said that “substantial and fast paced enquiries” are ongoing into the death of the 79-year-old from Garforth.
Mr Starbuck died after being involved in an altercation with a male close to a bus stop near the Tesco on Aberford Road.
Police were called by the ambulance service at 6.35pm on October29 to attend the scene at which Mr Starbuck had been found by members of the public.
Superintendent Michael Rutter, of Leeds District Police, said: “We are fully aware of the concern this matter has caused in the Garforth area and I want to reassure residents that we believe this has been an isolated incident in which no further risk has been posed at any stage to the wider public.
“Detectives from our HMET team are continuing to question the man arrested this afternoon, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with what took place.
“Additional uniformed patrols are ongoing in the local area and we would encourage residents to go about their business and plans as normal.”
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the altercation and would ask anyone driving in the Aberford Road area of Garforth, particularly from the train station car park, and Station Fields at between 6.15pm to 6.45pm who may have dash camera footage, to contact the investigation team.