Police were called to Aberford Road in Garforth on Wednesday after the 79-year-old man was assaulted. | National World

The identity of a 79-year-old man who died following an altercation in Leeds has been shared.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the reported assault on Aberford Road in Garforth on Wednesday (October 29) that led to the death of Colin Starbuck

Detectives have renewed an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which happened by a bus shelter near to the Tesco store.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6.35pm to report that a man, who has now been named as 79-year-old Mr Starbuck from Garforth, had been found seriously injured.

Members of the public had also tried to help before ambulance crews arrived. Mr Starbuck was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

From initial enquiries detectives believe he had become involved in an altercation with a male who then made off.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed this morning (Friday) that the 18-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has been an incident in which an elderly man has sadly lost his life and we are working at pace to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“While enquiries are at an early stage, we do know an altercation took place between a male and Mr Starbuck, during which the victim collapsed.

“He was assisted by members of the public and treated by paramedics but, despite their medical intervention, passed away in hospital.”

He added: “We are gathering CCTV and other evidence and continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

“I would especially appeal to people driving in the Aberford Road area of Garforth, particularly from the train station car park, and Station Fields at between 6.15pm to -6.45pm who may have dash camera footage, to contact the investigation team.

“Anyone who has information or footage is asked to contact HMET via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250623040. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 “