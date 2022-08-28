Seacroft gang fight: Three arrested after man seriously injured with bladed weapon in brawl
Three male suspects have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a gang fight in Leeds.
The brawl between two groups of men broke out on Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, at about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
A man was seriously injured with a bladed weapon.
He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Three male suspects have now been arrested for affray in connection with the incident.
Police have been given boosted stop and search powers in Seacroft following the brawl, due to concerns about revenge attacks.
Senior officers authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which came into effect at 2pm on Saturday.
It means officers have the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments, without having to have the usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
The order, as shown by the map, covers parts of Seacroft boundaried by the York Road A6120 (east boundary of area), South Parkway (south boundary of area), Asket Drive/Foundry Mill Drive (west boundary of area) and the A58 (north boundary of area).
It’s in place for an initial 24 hours and could be extended.
Read More
DCI Sarah Lambert, of Leeds District Police, said: “This order has been put in place due to concerns about the potential for further retaliatory incidents in this area.“These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons, as part of our efforts to disrupt deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour. “
She added: “We realise the concern incidents of the kind we witnessed today cause in communities and I want to reassure residents a full investigation is underway, with a number of arrests already made.“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are also carrying out increased patrols in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the wider community."Anyone who witnessed or has any information about today’s disorder in the Kentmere Avenue area is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police log 0857 of August 27.“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”