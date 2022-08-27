Male seriously injured in Leeds gang fight
A gang fight broke out in Leeds this afternoon in which a male was left badly hurt.
By Nick Frame
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:53 pm
Police were called to Kentmere Avenue near Rein Park in Seacroft shortly after 1.30pm today, Saturday, August 27, to reports of a brawl.
One person had to be taken to hospital saying he had been left ‘seriously injured’.
It is understood a police helicopter was dispatched and parts of the area have been cordoned off as enquiries continue.
Witnesses are asked contact police 101 quoting log 857 from today.