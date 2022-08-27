News you can trust since 1890
Male seriously injured in Leeds gang fight

A gang fight broke out in Leeds this afternoon in which a male was left badly hurt.

By Nick Frame
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 4:53 pm

Police were called to Kentmere Avenue near Rein Park in Seacroft shortly after 1.30pm today, Saturday, August 27, to reports of a brawl.

One person had to be taken to hospital saying he had been left ‘seriously injured’.

It is understood a police helicopter was dispatched and parts of the area have been cordoned off as enquiries continue.

Kentmere Avenue in Seacroft

Witnesses are asked contact police 101 quoting log 857 from today.