Male seriously injured in Leeds gang fight

Police were called to Kentmere Avenue near Rein Park in Seacroft shortly after 1.30pm today, Saturday, August 27, to reports of a brawl.

One person had to be taken to hospital saying he had been left ‘seriously injured’.

It is understood a police helicopter was dispatched and parts of the area have been cordoned off as enquiries continue.

Kentmere Avenue in Seacroft

