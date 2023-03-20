News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
30 minutes ago Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed
31 minutes ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
1 hour ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
1 hour ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
Breaking

Armley murder: Four arrested on suspicion of murder after teenager stabbed to death in Leeds

Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:17 GMT- 1 min read

An 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of the 17-year-old who was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of yesterday.

The men remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the boy’s murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches, with neighbours expressing their horror over a “young life cut short”.

A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove.
A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove.
A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.