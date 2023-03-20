An 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of the 17-year-old who was stabbed and fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of yesterday.

The men remain in custody and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into the boy’s murder.

A scene remains in place around the address in Salisbury Grove to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches, with neighbours expressing their horror over a “young life cut short”.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.