An off-licence next to a help centre for vulnerable young people has been refused permission to open for 22 hours a day.

The shop at 97 Roundhay Road, Harehills, applied to the council to sell alcohol until 5am at weekends and 3am Monday-Thursday.

Booze would have been on sale from 7am if Eri Red Sea Ltd was allowed the licence variation.

A licensing sub-committee heard the shop is next door to Archway, which provides drop-in services for 16-25 year olds.

It is also in a designated Cumulative Impact Area (CIA), identified as being at high risk of harm from problem drinking.

Leeds City Council refused permission at a hearing on Tuesday (September 24).

Salma Arif, Gipton and Harehills Labour councillor, said Archway offered a range of support for young people.

She said: “My worry is having the off-licence right next door with the extra hours.

“What they are practically asking for is 24 hours. It would impact on children.”

Labour ward councillor Asghar Ali and Green Party member Mothin Ali also objected, along with the police and council.

PC Neil Haywood said no measures to protect against alcohol harm had been offered by the applicant, who was not represented at the hearing.

He said: “If we are going to allow more alcohol sales in that area we are effectively pouring fuel on the fire.

“There are no new conditions, no mitigating factors.”

Public health specialist Emilia Slezak said the shop was in an area with a high proportion of young people, including many not in work or education.

She said: “Within one mile of this premises there are over 16 childcare facilities.”

Speaking after the hearing, Coun Arif said the outcome showed the use of a CIA was helping the Harehills community.

She said: “We have an ongoing issue with street drinking in the area. This would have exacerbated those conditions.

“I’m extremely happy with the result. This shows that the CIA is working.

“It isn’t a blanket refusal for licences, but the onus is on the applicant to prove they need a licence in this area.”