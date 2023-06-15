Rosgill Drive Seacroft: Murder investigation launched into 'tragic death' of man found in a Leeds road
Officers from West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man, who had suffered a serious assault in Seacroft last night (June 14), died in hospital this afternoon.
They were called to reports of the assault, in Rosgill Drive, at around 9pm. At the scene, they found him unconscious lying in the middle of the road. The man, in his forties, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries. Officers are still at the crime scene as they try to establish what happened.
Three men, two aged 38 and one aged 36, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Holdsworth of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Detectives are piecing together the circumstances that led to this tragic death.
“I would urge anyone who may have seen the assault, or who may have information about the circumstances surrounding it to come forward and contact our investigation team.”
Those with information about the incident are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or going to the 101 Live Chat website, quoting reference 2043 of 14/6. Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.