West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Thursday June 15 that the man’s death was being investigated by detectives in the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team. They said that a murder investigation had been launched and teams were working to establish the exact circumstances as a number of suspects were questioned.

What details have police released about the incident?

Officers were called to reports of an assault in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, shortly after 9.05pm on Wednesday June 14. They said that an unconscious man was found lying in the middle of the road. He had serious head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police at the scene in Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, where the man was found fatally injured. Picture: James Hardisty

The man’s condition was initially described as life-threatening and it was later confirmed that he had died as a result of his injuries.

Who is the victim?

Police have not yet released the identity of the man who has died. This does not usually happen until formal identification has taken place. At the stage, they have only said that the victim is a man in his 40s.

How is the investigation progressing?

A police cordon remained in place at the scene on Thursday June 15 as investigations continued at the scene. Detectives have also been questioning three suspects who have been arrested in connection with the man’s death. The three men – two aged 38 and one aged 36 – are being held in custody while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Holdsworth, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Detectives are piecing together the circumstances that led to this tragic death. I would urge anyone who may have seen the assault, or who may have information about the circumstances surrounding it to come forward.”

How to share information with investigators

