Rosgill Drive Seacroft: Man found with life-threatening injuries in the middle of road after serious assault

Police are appealing for information after a man was found in the middle of the road with life-threatening injuries.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of the assault, in Seacroft, at around 9pm last night (June 14). The man, in his forties, was found unconscious in the middle of Rosgill Drive with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. Officers are still at the crime scene as they try to establish what happened.

Three men, two aged 38 and one aged 36, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody.

Police were called to Rosgill Drive where they found the man unconscious in the middle of the road. Photo: GooglePolice were called to Rosgill Drive where they found the man unconscious in the middle of the road. Photo: Google
Those with information about the incident are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or going to the 101 Live Chat website, quoting reference 2043 of 14/6. Information can also be reported anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

UPDATE: West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation after the man died in hospital.