Revolucion de Cuba Leeds: Man charged after former Leeds Rhinos player Matthew Syron glassed in the eyes

A man has been charged after a former Leeds Rhinos academy player was attacked in a Call Lane bar.
Abbey Maclure
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:31 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 09:31 GMT
Matthew Syron was hit with a glass in Revolucion de Cuba in the early hours of December 27. The 32-year-old was left with serious eye injuries, leaving him and his family “heartbroken”.

Matthew, who lives in Australia, was on a two-week visit to see family and friends in Leeds when the incident occurred at around 12.30am.

Detectives from Leeds District CID launched an investigation into the attack and arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The man has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.