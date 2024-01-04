A man has been charged after a former Leeds Rhinos academy player was attacked in a Call Lane bar.

Matthew Syron was hit with a glass in Revolucion de Cuba in the early hours of December 27. The 32-year-old was left with serious eye injuries, leaving him and his family “heartbroken”.

Matthew, who lives in Australia, was on a two-week visit to see family and friends in Leeds when the incident occurred at around 12.30am.

Detectives from Leeds District CID launched an investigation into the attack and arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident.