Revolucion de Cuba Leeds: Former Leeds Rhinos player Matthew Syron battling serious eye injuries after attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Matthew Syron was hit with a glass in Revolucion de Cuba, Call Lane, in the early hours of December 27. His brother Tom Syron said the 32-year-old was “instantly blinded” by the attack, leaving him and his entire family “heartbroken”.
Matthew, who lives in Australia, was on a two-week visit to see family and friends in Leeds when the incident occurred at around 12.30am. Tom said his brother now faces “multiple surgeries” and rehabilitation, with no guarantee he will regain his sight.
Matthew was a member of Rhinos’ academy squad alongside Rob Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Brad Singleton (Salford Red Devils) and Liam Sutcliffe (Hull FC).
He played for England Community Lions under-18s and signed for Rhinos in 2010 after impressing with the Leeds City College side, where he was a student.
Syron had a spell with Oldham in 2012 and emigrated to Australia to join the Thirroul Butchers club, who play in the Illawarra Rugby League, the following year. He now competes in ironman events in Australia.
Detectives from Leeds District CID launched an investigation into the attack and a 37-year-old man has now been arrested, a police spokesperson has confirmed. He remains in police custody.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230710625, or online via the Live Chat.