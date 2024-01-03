A man has been left with serious eye injuries after being glassed in a Leeds bar.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 32-year-old was attacked in Revolucion de Cuba, Call Lane, in the early hours of Wednesday December 27. At around 12.30am, he was hit by a glass and received serious eye injuries which required treatment.

Detectives from Leeds District CID launched an investigation into the attack and a 37-year-old man has now been arrested. He remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim’s family said he had been blinded by the attack, and now requires surgery and rehabilitation before returning to his home in Australia.