Revolucion de Cuba Leeds: Man left with serious eye injuries after being glassed in Call Lane bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 32-year-old was attacked in Revolucion de Cuba, Call Lane, in the early hours of Wednesday December 27. At around 12.30am, he was hit by a glass and received serious eye injuries which required treatment.
Detectives from Leeds District CID launched an investigation into the attack and a 37-year-old man has now been arrested. He remains in police custody.
The victim’s family said he had been blinded by the attack, and now requires surgery and rehabilitation before returning to his home in Australia.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230710625, or online via the Live Chat.