Residents describe terror of fleeing fiery Leeds tower block as arrest made over arson

Four fire stations sent crews to the scene of the blaze at the Gipton Gate West tower block on Sunday night.
One resident, who was rescued from his blazing flat by firefighters, was taken to hospital with what was described as severe smoke inhalation.
Maggie Harwood, who lives on the floor below, told the YEP: "I heard a lot of smashing and banging upstairs so I phoned 101 but got no response then the lady above ran out screaming – 'it’s on fire, it’s on fire and he’s in there'.
"I immediately hung up with 101 and called 999. We’ve had problems before with the flats above – I work, get up early and often get no sleep because of the smashing and banging upstairs."
The fire at the tower block in Oak Tree Drive was reported at 5.53pm last night, with two large jets and four breathing apparatus used by firefighters from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Four fire stations – Killingbeck, Leeds, Hunslet and Bradford – had crews in attendance.
"I haven’t gone in to work today I’m so stressed – I just can’t stop shaking,” Maggie added.
Neighbours in an adjoining portion of the building also detailed their fears after the fire.
"Luckily the fire wasn’t large enough for our side to be evacuated too but it was a frightening warning sign,” they said.
Police have confirmed a man has since been arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the incident and remains in custody.