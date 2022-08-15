Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police have released dashcam footage of a drunk driver being arrested to persuade people not to drive under the influence this summer.

The police are supporting the national coordinated drink and drug driving enforcement campaign, which runs from Monday 22 August to Sunday 28 August.

The footage, which was filmed by the police, shows a drunk driver swerving in and out of lanes and speeding before being pulled over.

The driver then performs a breathalyzer test which records his alcohol level as 145 – four times the legal limit.

Chief inspector Claire Patterson said: “It is easy to go over the limit having drinks at a friend’s BBQ or soaking up the sun in a beer garden. Our advice is to plan ahead and think about how you are going to get home.

“At the very least you face losing your licence and potentially your livelihood if you are caught drink or drug driving, but the cold, hard reality is that drink and drug driving does kill. Our officers see the catastrophic aftermath of the mentality of ‘I’ll be ok to drive.’ Please don’t let us knock on the door of your loved one.”

During the campaign, West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit will be tweeting details of arrests for drink and drug driving on the @WYP_RPU account.

If anyone has information about someone who drives after drinking or taking drugs then you can report it online using their dedicated drink and drug driving reporting form.