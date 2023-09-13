Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Reginald Mount Chapeltown: Armed police swoop on Leeds street arresting three men as helicopter circles above

Three men have been arrested after armed police swooped on a Leeds street.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST
It comes after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured in Florence Street, Harehills, on Sunday (September 10).

As part of an ongoing investigation into the stabbing, officers were carrying out “arrest enquiries” at two properties in Reginald Mount, Chapeltown, yesterday (September 12).

One resident said that officers had cordoned off the street as well as parts of Hall Lane, while a police helicopter circled overhead.

Armed police swooped on Reginald Mount, Chapeltown, Leeds, on September 12, arresting three men on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, while a police helicopter circled above.Armed police swooped on Reginald Mount, Chapeltown, Leeds, on September 12, arresting three men on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, while a police helicopter circled above.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A substantial amount of cannabis was recovered at one of the addresses and three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.”

The men remain in custody as enquiries continue into Sunday’s serious assault, as well as the drugs offences reported yesterday.