Three men have been arrested after armed police swooped on a Leeds street.

It comes after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured in Florence Street, Harehills, on Sunday (September 10).

As part of an ongoing investigation into the stabbing, officers were carrying out “arrest enquiries” at two properties in Reginald Mount, Chapeltown, yesterday (September 12).

One resident said that officers had cordoned off the street as well as parts of Hall Lane, while a police helicopter circled overhead.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A substantial amount of cannabis was recovered at one of the addresses and three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.”