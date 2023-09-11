A teenager was left with serious injuries after being stabbed by two men armed with machetes in Leeds.

Police were called to the scene of the attack in Harehills on Sunday (September 10) shortly before 2pm.

When they arrived at Florence Street, they found a 16-year-old boy with serious wounds to his arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The force said the boy had been attacked by two men armed with machetes who were both wearing balaclavas and riding electric bikes.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and enquiries are continuing, led by detectives from Leeds District CID.

Increased stop and search powers were also put in place temporarily in Harehills to deter any further incidents and to keep the community safe.

The order, which was made under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, was rescinded this morning (September 11) following a review by senior officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230504307 or via West Yorkshire Police’s Live Chat website.