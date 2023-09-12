Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Chapeltown: Live updates as armed police and helicopter seen in Leeds area during 'stand off'

Armed police and a helicopter have been dispatched to an area of Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 17:57 BST
Police have been spotted on Reginald Mount in the Chapeltown area of the city this afternoon (Tuesday) and roads nearby have been cordoned off as a reported “stand off” takes place.

One resident said that police have cordoned off Reginald Mount and parts of Hall Lane and that a police helicopter has been circling overhead for around 30 minutes.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

For the latest updates on this ongoing incident follow our live blog below:

Live as police hold ‘stand off’ in Chapeltown

19:40 BST

Police statement

West Yorkshire Police have provided the below statement, adding that there will be more details provided in the coming hours:

Police attended at an address on Reginald Mount on Tuesday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation.

Enquiries remain ongoing this evening.

18:36 BST

Cordon in place

One resident said that Reginald Mount has been cordoned off while police deal with the incident. Parts of Hall Lane and Reginald Terrace are also blocked off.

18:15 BST

Police contacted

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a statement on this incident.

18:03 BST

Picture from the scene

The below picture was taken from the scene on Reginald Terrace this afternoon:

17:39 BST

What we know

Armed police are holding a “stand off’ outside of a property in Chapeltown, Leeds.

A police helicopter has also been spotted flying over head and roads around Reginald Mount have been cordoned off.