Chapeltown: Live updates as armed police and helicopter seen in Leeds area during 'stand off'
Police have been spotted on Reginald Mount in the Chapeltown area of the city this afternoon (Tuesday) and roads nearby have been cordoned off as a reported “stand off” takes place.
One resident said that police have cordoned off Reginald Mount and parts of Hall Lane and that a police helicopter has been circling overhead for around 30 minutes.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.
Police statement
West Yorkshire Police have provided the below statement, adding that there will be more details provided in the coming hours:
Police attended at an address on Reginald Mount on Tuesday afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation.
Enquiries remain ongoing this evening.
Cordon in place
One resident said that Reginald Mount has been cordoned off while police deal with the incident. Parts of Hall Lane and Reginald Terrace are also blocked off.
Police contacted
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a statement on this incident.
Picture from the scene
The below picture was taken from the scene on Reginald Terrace this afternoon:
What we know
Armed police are holding a “stand off’ outside of a property in Chapeltown, Leeds.
A police helicopter has also been spotted flying over head and roads around Reginald Mount have been cordoned off.