Police were called to a report of a collision and ongoing assault of a male on Regent Street, Leeds, last Thursday (March 21).

A vehicle at the scene was found to have damage consistent with a firearms discharge.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow. Picture: James Hardisty

Mohammed Suliman Yousaf, 19, of Sowood Street, Burley, Leeds, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.