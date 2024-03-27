Regent Street: Two charged with knife and firearms offences after 'violent altercation' in Leeds city centre
Police were called to a report of a collision and ongoing assault of a male on Regent Street, Leeds, last Thursday (March 21).
A vehicle at the scene was found to have damage consistent with a firearms discharge.
Mohammed Suliman Yousaf, 19, of Sowood Street, Burley, Leeds, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.
Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, March 28).