Regent Street: Two charged with knife and firearms offences after 'violent altercation' in Leeds city centre

Two men have been charged following a "violent altercation" in Leeds city centre last week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Mar 2024, 17:53 GMT
Police were called to a report of a collision and ongoing assault of a male on Regent Street, Leeds, last Thursday (March 21).

A vehicle at the scene was found to have damage consistent with a firearms discharge.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow. Picture: James HardistyBoth men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow. Picture: James Hardisty
Mohammed Suliman Yousaf, 19, of Sowood Street, Burley, Leeds, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, March 28).

