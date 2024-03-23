A61 Regent Street: Armed police deployed in search for vehicle linked to firearms discharge in Leeds
The arrest followed a "violent altercation" that was reported in the city centre on Thursday (March 21).
The A61 Regent Street closed in both directions, as police were called to a crash involving two cars. Officers were told that a man was being assaulted by a group of men.
At the scene, they found a man with stab wounds who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the cars was searched and officers found damage consistent with a firearms discharge.
Now, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that armed officers were deployed yesterday (March 22) as part of the investigation - and that a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence.
It came after they were made aware of a vehicle travelling towards Dewsbury shortly after 2.30pm, which had been linked to the firearms discharge. It was stopped in Ravensthorpe.
Police said that enquiries are continuing.