The arrest followed a "violent altercation" that was reported in the city centre on Thursday (March 21).

The A61 Regent Street closed in both directions, as police were called to a crash involving two cars. Officers were told that a man was being assaulted by a group of men.

The A61 Regent Street in Leeds was closed in both directions on March 21 after a 'violent altercation'. Photo: Google/National World.

At the scene, they found a man with stab wounds who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the cars was searched and officers found damage consistent with a firearms discharge.

Now, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that armed officers were deployed yesterday (March 22) as part of the investigation - and that a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence.

It came after they were made aware of a vehicle travelling towards Dewsbury shortly after 2.30pm, which had been linked to the firearms discharge. It was stopped in Ravensthorpe.