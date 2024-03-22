Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A61 Regent Street remains closed in both directions from Skinner Lane to Byron Street following the incident.

Police were called at 11.52pm to a report of a collision on Regent Street involving a black Mercedes and a black BMW, with it further reported that a male was being assaulted by a group of males.

The BMW had left the scene prior to police attendance. A man was located with stab injuries and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mercedes was searched, and damage was found consistent with a firearms discharge.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation.

Inspector Suzanne Hall, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation but already have extensive enquiries ongoing to investigate the circumstances of what has taken place and to identify and arrest those involved.

“Violent crime such as this, including the use of bladed weapons and firearms, is something that is taken extremely seriously. Those living and working locally can expect to see an increased policing presence in the area as we conduct our enquiries, supported by further neighbourhood patrols."

He added: “A scene remains in place at this time which has meant the closure of Regent Street. We thank members of the public for their patience.

“We need the community to support us by providing any information that they may have about this incident and those involved. If you witnessed any part of what has taken place or know anything that could assist our ongoing enquiries, then please make contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240155990.