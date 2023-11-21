Leeds residents have been left bemused after thieves targeted a local jewellers for the second time this year.

Onlookers were watched on in shock this morning as three men armed with a machete smashed into Ramsdens jewellers, located in Queen Street, Morley, before making off with stolen property.

Police said that the men, who were also armed with other tools, smashed through the shop’s window and took various items before leaving the scene in a car driven by a fourth suspect. No-one was injured during the incident.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, one resident said: “It doesn’t feel like the best thought out plan. To smash into a second-hand jewellers at 10 in the morning, broad daylight with witnesses and CCTV to capture your every move. Feels like a recipe to get caught if you ask me.”

Three men armed with a machete smashed into Ramsdens jewellers in Morley. Picture: NW

The latest robbery comes just five months after a similar attempted robbery was carried out at the same store in June.

Another resident added: “It’s baffling. It is like groundhog day where we’ve all been here before – I just called my husband to tell him and his reaction was ‘you’re joking, not again’. It’s not funny and I feel so sorry for the staff who have gone through this but it clearly wasn’t the work of any criminal masterminds.”

A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and the incident is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District CID. The getaway car, a blue Ford EcoSport SUV, was found abandoned in Shipton Mews a short time later.