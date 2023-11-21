Ramsdens jewellers in Morley smashed into by robbers armed with machete as onlookers in Leeds left 'shocked'
The incident, in Queen Street, was reported to police shortly after 10am today.
The force said that the men, who were also armed with other tools, smashed through the shop’s window and took various items before leaving the scene in a car driven by a fourth suspect. No-one was injured during the incident.
The car, a blue Ford EcoSport SUV, was found abandoned in Shipton Mews a short time later.
A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and the incident is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District CID.
One woman from Morley was on her way into town to pick up some Christmas cards when the scene unfolded.
She said: “I was walking up the street when I heard a lot of banging. As soon as people saw what was happening, everyone was getting their phones out to record it and ring the police.
“People were just shocked more than anything else. It lasted for literally about five minutes, it was so quick.”
This latest incident comes after another robbery was reported at the same shop just five months ago.
Those who witnessed the most recent incident, particularly those with relevant phone or dashcam footage, or who saw the car being abandoned in Shipton Mews, has been asked to contact detectives by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13230645153, or reporting online.