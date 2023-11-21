Onlookers were left shocked after three men armed with a machete smashed into a Morley jewellers before making off with stolen property.

The incident, in Queen Street, was reported to police shortly after 10am today.

The force said that the men, who were also armed with other tools, smashed through the shop’s window and took various items before leaving the scene in a car driven by a fourth suspect. No-one was injured during the incident.

The car, a blue Ford EcoSport SUV, was found abandoned in Shipton Mews a short time later.

Ramsdens jewellers in Queen Street, Morley, was targeted by armed robbers in an incident on November 21.

A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination and the incident is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District CID.

One woman from Morley was on her way into town to pick up some Christmas cards when the scene unfolded.

She said: “I was walking up the street when I heard a lot of banging. As soon as people saw what was happening, everyone was getting their phones out to record it and ring the police.

“People were just shocked more than anything else. It lasted for literally about five minutes, it was so quick.”

This latest incident comes after another robbery was reported at the same shop just five months ago.