Shocking footage shows masked robbers smashing through the window of a Leeds jewellers as startled shoppers watch in horror.

The incident, in Queen Street, Morley, earlier today (November 21) saw suspects carrying a machete and other tools use blunt force on the shop front to steal various items.

Video footage shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post shows the suspects in the near distance as loud banging is heard. Surprised residents can be seen stood in the street, some of whom are filming as the scene unfolds, while the robbers brazenly attack the building.

Pictures of the aftermath show a police cordon in place and the smashed window of the popular high street chain.

A witness who shared the footage of the robbery told the YEP: “I was walking up the street when I heard a lot of banging. As soon as people saw what was happening, everyone was getting their phones out to record it and ring the police.

“People were just shocked more than anything else. It lasted for literally about five minutes, it was so quick.”

The robbery was reported to West Yorkshire Police shortly after 10am today. Officers said that three men who were responsible left the scene in a car driven by a fourth suspect. No-one was injured during the incident.

The car, a blue Ford EcoSport SUV, was found abandoned in Shipton Mews a short time later.

A scene is still in place as forensic examinations are carried out with detectives from Leeds District CID also on the scene.

This latest incident comes after another robbery was reported at the same shop just five months ago.