Railway Street Leeds: Two arrested after delivery rider suffered multiple stab wounds in attempted robbery
A delivery rider was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds in an attempted robbery this weekend.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday October 14, where a delivery driver was stabbed and seriously injured in an attempted robbery in Leeds.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth were arrested on Monday (October 16) evening in connection the incident on Railway Street, in which the victim, a 28-year-old man working as a delivery rider, had been on his way back to the city centre after making a delivery when he was approached by two men who attempted to steal his electric bike.
The rider was taken to hospital for treatment of knife wounds to the leg, shoulder and arm, and was later discharged.
The men were also arrested in connection with three similar robberies on October 10 and October 12, where victims were attacked and robbed of their electric bikes.
Both males remain in custody as of 1.30pm October 17, and enquiries are ongoing.