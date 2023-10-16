Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Railway Street Leeds: Delivery rider suffers multiple stab wounds after attempted robbery

Police are investigating an incident this weekend that saw a delivery driver taken to hospital after an attempted robbery.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
At 1.34PM on Saturday, October 13, police were called by the ambulance service who had been called to an incident on Railway Street, where a man had been stabbed.

The victim, a 28-year-old man working as a delivery rider, had been on his way back to the city centre after making a delivery when he was approached by two men who attempted to steal his electric bike.

One of the males had a large knife and stabbed the victim causing injuries to his arm, leg and shoulder. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

The delivery rider was on his way back to city centre when two men tried to steal his electric bike. Picture by GoogleThe delivery rider was on his way back to city centre when two men tried to steal his electric bike. Picture by Google
The delivery rider was on his way back to city centre when two men tried to steal his electric bike. Picture by Google

According to West Yorkshire Police, the incident took place next to the footbridge over the railway line that leads to Shannon Street. 

A spokesperson for the WYP said: “The suspects, described as two white males wearing black clothing, are believed to have been loitering in the area for some time prior to the incident. 

“It is being investigated as an attempted robbery and officers from Leeds District Crime Team are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify the suspects. 

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13230572041 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.”

