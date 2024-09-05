'Pure evil' Leeds man jailed for more than 10 years after rape conviction
Liam Nicholls, 34, of Raynel Way, Tinshill, was found guilty of the two charges following a trial. He was jailed for 11-and-a-half years at a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday (September 4).
A victim impact statement, read out to the court, said that victim now “can’t sleep due to the nightmares” caused by Nicholls.
The statement read: “I hope you get what you deserve because no one deserves to make me feel how you made me feel.”
They go on to describe Nicholls as “pure evil” and say they felt “violated” by him.
In mitigation, Glenn Parsons said that Nicholls was “effectively someone of good character” and that a series of incidents in his life had impacted his mental health.
However, Mr Parsons did add that “nothing I say is any excuse” for the offending.
His Honour, Judge Neil Clark said that Nicholls could be “both threatening and violent” and told him: “The effects of what you did are obvious.”
He sentenced him to 11-and-a-half years in prison, of which he will serve two thirds before being considered for release. Nicholls was also issued with a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.