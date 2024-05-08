Leeds in the 1990s: 32 photo memories take you back to Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood

These photos take you back to the 1990s and showcase life in a trio of neighbouring Leeds communities.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 14:57 BST

Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood are within walking distance of each other yet each boast their own unique identity and sense of community. These 32 photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrate different aspects of life around LS16 from schools and pubs, through to sport and shopping. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s.

1. Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s.

Cookridge CC who played in Division 2 of the Leeds League, pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Alan Kaunz, Mick Marshall, Mark Hobson, Jason Caines, Graham Reid, Ian Frost and Richard Colledge. Front row, from left, are Mark Ewen, Andy Shepherd, Jason Hawksworth, Graham Curtis, Paul Hepworth and Colin Haygreen.

2. Cookridge in the 1990s

Cookridge CC who played in Division 2 of the Leeds League, pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Alan Kaunz, Mick Marshall, Mark Hobson, Jason Caines, Graham Reid, Ian Frost and Richard Colledge. Front row, from left, are Mark Ewen, Andy Shepherd, Jason Hawksworth, Graham Curtis, Paul Hepworth and Colin Haygreen. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

The Year 6 rugby team at Cookridge Primary School pictured in March 1999.

3. Cookridge in the 1990s

The Year 6 rugby team at Cookridge Primary School pictured in March 1999. Photo: Peter Langford

Cookridge's Ken Smith is pictured on the Leeds and Liverpool canal at Apperley Bridge which he was planning on walking for charity. Pictured in April 1997.

4. Cookridge in the 1990s

Cookridge's Ken Smith is pictured on the Leeds and Liverpool canal at Apperley Bridge which he was planning on walking for charity. Pictured in April 1997. Photo: Justin Lloyd

January 1999 and parents and pupils celebrate after hearing the news that closure-threatened Cookridge Primary School has been saved.

5. Cookridge in the 1990s

January 1999 and parents and pupils celebrate after hearing the news that closure-threatened Cookridge Primary School has been saved. Photo: James Hardisty

Tinshill Tigers in their new strip provided by local councillors in January 1997 . Pictured centre, left, is Cookridge councillor Alan Proctor with Gaynor Waite, Tigers secretary and Joe Thoms, chairman of Tinshill Concern.

6. Tinshill in the 1990s

Tinshill Tigers in their new strip provided by local councillors in January 1997 . Pictured centre, left, is Cookridge councillor Alan Proctor with Gaynor Waite, Tigers secretary and Joe Thoms, chairman of Tinshill Concern. Photo: Roy Fox

