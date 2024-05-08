1. Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Cookridge, Tinshill and Ireland Wood in the 1990s. Photo: Keith Allison
2. Cookridge in the 1990s
Cookridge CC who played in Division 2 of the Leeds League, pictured in May 1996. Back row, from left, are Alan Kaunz, Mick Marshall, Mark Hobson, Jason Caines, Graham Reid, Ian Frost and Richard Colledge. Front row, from left, are Mark Ewen, Andy Shepherd, Jason Hawksworth, Graham Curtis, Paul Hepworth and Colin Haygreen. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. Cookridge in the 1990s
The Year 6 rugby team at Cookridge Primary School pictured in March 1999. Photo: Peter Langford
4. Cookridge in the 1990s
Cookridge's Ken Smith is pictured on the Leeds and Liverpool canal at Apperley Bridge which he was planning on walking for charity. Pictured in April 1997. Photo: Justin Lloyd
5. Cookridge in the 1990s
January 1999 and parents and pupils celebrate after hearing the news that closure-threatened Cookridge Primary School has been saved. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Tinshill in the 1990s
Tinshill Tigers in their new strip provided by local councillors in January 1997 . Pictured centre, left, is Cookridge councillor Alan Proctor with Gaynor Waite, Tigers secretary and Joe Thoms, chairman of Tinshill Concern. Photo: Roy Fox