A Leeds city-centre pub was smashed up by rival Manchester United fans after police tried to keep them away from Leeds supporters, a court heard.

Glasses, bottles and stools were hurled around the Stick or Twist pub as police prevented them from leaving, while some poured their own pints as terrified staff hid during the unfolding carnage.

Details of the incident from February 20, 2022 were heard at Leeds Crown Court this week as a Manchester United fan was sentenced for violent disorder.

Dale McAndrew was spared custody but handed a new six-year banning order to prevent him from attending matches.

Rival Manchester United fans smashed up the Stick or Twist pub before the Premier League clash with Leeds United. | NW

Judge Richard Mansell KC told him: “It means your days of supporting Manchester United in person are over, at least for now.”

Prosecuting the case, Emily Jenkins said the Wetherspoon pub on Merrion Way had been designated for away fans on that day, when Leeds United hosted bitter rivals Manchester United.

Leeds were eventually beaten 4-2 in the Premier League clash.

But two hours before kick-off, at around midday, two Leeds fans walked into the pub and goaded drinking Manchester fans.

One reacted quickly and tried to punch the Leeds fan and glasses were thrown before the heavy police presence in the area stepped in and refused to let any of them leave as they surged towards the door.

The Manchester fans caused around £1,000 of damage to the pub front doors, then minutes later tried to break out of a side door but were stopped again.

As a result, the fans then turned tables over, threw bottles and glasses and began pouring and taking their own drinks.

McAndrew was later identified through CCTV as one of those leading the trouble in the pub.

He was also identified at the match at Elland Road that day for throwing a missile onto the pitch and received an initial three-year football banning order.

McAndrew, of Woodsmoor Road, Swinton, Greater Manchester, was arrested weeks after the match.

He gave a no-comment interview to police but later admitted the charge of violent disorder.

Mitigating, Nigel Benson said his only other conviction was the incident at Elland Road later that day and said: “He is not someone who has a career as a football hooligan. Far from it.”

He said he had since bought a house with his partner and has a “responsible” job.

Judge Mansell told McAndrew: “As you know there’s a considerable rivalry, some might say hostility, between the clubs.”

He acknowledged the delay in bringing the case to court, but said it was down to the police and the Crown failing to press charges until this year.

He gave him a 12-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also said he needed to impose the new six-year banning order, preventing him from attending his team’s matches.