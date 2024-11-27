Potternewton Heights: Early morning police raid at Leeds flat as murder investigation continues
The raid, at an address at Potternewton Heights, happened shortly before 2am yesterday morning (November 26).
It came after the murder of Saymore T Kwashira, who was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.
A scene was put in place for searches as enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with information has been urged to call 101, quoting Operation Pollentine or crime reference 13240616294, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.