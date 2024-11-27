A cordon was in place as cops raided a flat in Leeds as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raid, at an address at Potternewton Heights, happened shortly before 2am yesterday morning (November 26).

Saymore T Kwashira was fatally stabbed at a flat on Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12. | National World/West Yorkshire Police

It came after the murder of Saymore T Kwashira, who was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene was put in place for searches as enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 101, quoting Operation Pollentine or crime reference 13240616294, or report via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.