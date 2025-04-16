Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “substantial reward” has been offered to anyone who can help police identify a man wanted over an attack in a Leeds club that has left the victim with permanent hearing damage.

An image has been issued of the man wanted over the attack at Popworld on Cookridge Street on December 15 last year between midnight and 12.05am.

The victim was found unconscious in the men’s toilets and suffered a serious head injury which has left him with permanent hearing damage.

This image has been issued by West Yorkshire Police of the suspect | West Yorkshire Police

The independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £2,500 for information given to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Glyn Gill of Leeds CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident which has left the victim with lasting damage.

“In particular we are appealing to anyone who can help us identify the man pictured in the CCTV image who we want to speak to in connection with this incident.

“A substantial reward is available from the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent to the police, if you can provide information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for this attack.”

The attack happened at Popworld on Cookridge Street in Leeds city centre on December 15, 2024. | Google

Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “There are likely witnesses who have information about this assault and know who was responsible. I would like to urge them to speak to our charity 100% anonymously, so that whoever is responsible can be brought to justice.

"Our charity is completely independent of the police, and we guarantee your anonymity.

“Crimestoppers is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. You may think your information is insignificant; however, it could make all the difference.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds CID online through the LiveChat function or via 101 quoting reference 13240680390.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously online or via 0800 555 111.