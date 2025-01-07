Popworld: New CCTV witness appeal after man assaulted in Leeds city centre nightclub

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:44 GMT
Police investigating a serious assault in a Leeds bar have released images of nine potential witnesses they wish to trace.

Leeds District CID is appealing for any of the men pictured to make contact with them as potential witnesses to a serious assault on a man in the toilets of Popworld on Cookridge Street, Leeds on Sunday December 15, 2024.

Detectives are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into the offence which took place just after midnight on December 15 and resulted in the victim receiving serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in men’s toilets at the venue.

DC Glyn Gill of Leeds CID, said: “We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into this serious incident and very much want to speak to anyone who can assist the investigation.

“We are now in a position to release CCTV images of nine men who were in Popworld who we believe could have witnessed an assault or could have seen suspects fleeing the scene.”

He added: “I wish to stress that we want to identify and speak with these men as witnesses only. I would ask them, or anyone who has any information which could help the investigation, to contact myself at Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13240680390.

“Information can also be given by using or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

