Popworld: Police appeal after man seriously assaulted in Leeds city centre nightclub

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:42 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in a Leeds city centre nightclub.

The incident occurred in Popworld on Cookridge Street in the early hours of Sunday, December 15.

The victim, a man in his twenties, is believed to have been assaulted in the men’s toilets.

Popworld on Cookridge Street.Popworld on Cookridge Street.
Popworld on Cookridge Street. | Google

He was taken to hospital with head injuries after being found unconscious in the venue.

Detectives at Leeds District CID are investigating and are appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to contact them on 101, or by using the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13240680390.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

