George Wright House, Horsefair: Police release CCTV images after Pontefract arson attack on mobility scooter
Officers are looking to identify two individuals in connection with the incident, which saw an electric mobility scooter set alight outside George Wright House in Horsefair, Pontefract, on 24 November last year.
The fire, which occurred at around 11pm, has been under investigation since, with West Yorkshire Police now appealing for the public’s help.
The individuals captured on CCTV are shown wearing distinctive clothing that officers hope will assist with identification.
A spokesperson for the force said: "It is thought the fire outside the property had the potential to cause serious harm if it had spread, and police are encouraging anyone who can assist their enquiries to come forward.
"Anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact PC 3358 Nadeem at the force’s Crime Management Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police crime number 13240645423."