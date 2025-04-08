Police release CCTV images of man wanted in connection with serious assault on Call Lane in Leeds city centre
The incident happened on Call Lane in Leeds city centre just after 1.10am on Sunday, October 13 of last year.
A verbal altercation between two men escalated when the suspect, who was sitting in a car at the time, exited the vehicle and proceeded to assault the victim.
The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered serious head injuries after being attacked with what West Yorkshire Police believes was a knife.
As part of their investigation, officers are appealing to the public to assist in identifying the man pictured.
The force describes the man as being around 5ft7ins in height, of slim build and in his twenties.
He was wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers at the time of the incident.
Anyone who may be able to assist police in their investigation, or who recognises the man pictured, is asked to contact Leeds District CID online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240557265.
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.