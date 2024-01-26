Station Road Cross Gates: Woman in her 70s injured in crash involving mobility scooter in Leeds
A woman in her 70s was left with facial injuries after a crash involving a mobility scooter in Leeds.
Police were told about the collision, in Station Road, Cross Gates, shortly before 1pm today (January 26).
It involved a car and a mobility scooter. When officers attended, they found a woman in her 70s with facial injuries.
She was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Station Road was closed, which caused some changes for public transport. First Buses diverted the number 40 service down Crossgates Road and York Road.
The road is expected to reopen later this afternoon.