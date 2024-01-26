Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were told about the collision, in Station Road, Cross Gates, shortly before 1pm today (January 26).

It involved a car and a mobility scooter. When officers attended, they found a woman in her 70s with facial injuries.

She was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Station Road was closed, which caused some changes for public transport. First Buses diverted the number 40 service down Crossgates Road and York Road.