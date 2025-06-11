Police have issued an update following the discovery of a “suspicious substance” at Leeds General Infirmary.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 11.02am this morning (Wednesday, June 11), emergency services responded to reports of a small package containing a “suspicious substance” which had been opened by staff at Leeds General Infirmary.

Specialist officers were deployed to the location to identify the substance, which had been contained on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and fire services have issued statements following the discovery of a "suspicious substance" at Leeds General Infirmary. | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Tests conducted on site determined the substance posed no threat to public health and police scenes were stood down later on Wednesday afternoon, with hospital functions returning to normality.

“A malicious communications offence will be recorded regarding the package being sent to the hospital, and an investigation is underway by Leeds District CID.”

Temporary cordons were put in place outside Leeds General Infirmary as a precaution for public safety, while some hospital functions were transferred to other location. All have now returned to normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that a specialist DIM unit, carried out tests and deemed the substance to be “non-toxic.”

Police and partners worked closely with colleagues at Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust to manage the situation and thank patients and members of the public for their understanding.