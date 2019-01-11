Police spent today targeting dodgy drivers in Holbeck - this is what each police officer seized

Have your say

Traffic police have been in Holbeck today clamping down on dangerous vehicles in what the force has called a 'day of action' against motoring offences in the area.

The operation has been targeted at drivers speeding, driving without insurance, poor driving and illegal vehicles/off road bikes being driven in Holbeck.

Police in Holbeck undertook a day of action (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

This operation aims to tackle speeding, driving without insurance or licence, poor standards of driving and illegal vehicles/off road bikes on the road.

Police issued notices against two off road bikes, stopped more than 70 cars and tested 41 vehicles for illegal red diesel.

This is the full breakdown of stops and seizures per police officer:

Officer 1:

3 x Seatbelt Traffic offence reports given

2 X Vehicle defect rectification notices given

1 x Reported for No MOT

Officer 2:

2 x Traffic Offence Reports

2 x No Insurance seizures

Officer 3:

68 x Vehicles stopped and details checked

41 x Dipped by HMRC for Red Fuel

1 X Vehicle Seized for no Tax/No Insurance

8 x Vehicle defect rectification notices given

1 x Vehicle taken off the road due to condition

1 x Documents to be produced

And these off road biker stops were also made:

Off Road Bikers:

2 x S 59 Issued for the anti-social use of a vehicle

3 x Traffic Offence reports for window tint

1 x Disqualified/No Insurance driver

1 x No Helmet