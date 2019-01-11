Leeds postcode ranked in top 10 worst UK burglary hotspots

One Leeds postcode has been ranked in the UK's top burglary hotspots, according to new figures following a huge study into crime across the country.

Research by comparison website MoneySuperMarket shows that the LS8 postcode, which covers the areas Roundhay, Gipton, Oakwood, Fearnville, Gledhow and Harehills, has come in at number FIVE on the list.

This Leeds postcode is in Britain's top 10 for burglary hotspots

The research, which looking into more than 2.5 million home insurance quotes over the last two years has identified the worst hit areas.

Affluent town Henley-in-Arden in Warwickshire tops the list with 50.46 claims per 1000 home insurance quotes.

READ MORE: Stalker from Leeds who put tracking device on woman's car is jailed

Top ten burglary hotspots in full:

(Postcode - Town - Home insurance claims per 1000 quotes)

1 B95 Henley-in-Arden 50.46

2 CM4 Blackmore, Fryerning, Ingatestone, Stock 49.76

3 IG5 Clayhall 47.56

4 EH4 Dean Village, Comely Bank, Barnton, Cramond 46.43

5 LS8 Fearnville, Gipton, Gledhow, Harehills, Oakwood, Roundhay 46.30

6 B94 Olton, Solihull 45.80

7 GU23 Send, Ripley, Ockham, Wisley 45.30

8 SK8 Cheadle, Cheadle Hulme, Gatley, Heald Green 45.29

9 EH15 Portobello, Duddingston 43.99

10 M21 Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Firswood 43.98

LS17, which covers areas including Harewood and Shadwell, ranked at number 17.

READ MORE: Burglar who raided pensioners' home and spat at police is jailed

Emma Garland, data scientist at MoneySuperMarket, said: “For thieves, it is all about risk versus reward – if the reward looks likely to exceed the risk, they are going to target that home. Homeowners must do as much as possible to tip the balance in their favour and make things harder for burglars.”

She added: “People who have been targeted by thieves previously pay an average of 16.8% more for contents insurance, so it pays to ensure your home is as protected as possible.”

You can enter your postcode and see where it ranks here.

What to do if you’re burgled

If your home is burgled, the first thing to do is report it to the police as soon as you can. The police will want to visit your home so avoid touching anything until they say you can.

Once they’ve taken your statement and given you a crime reference number, you’ll be able to make a home insurance claim. Locate your home insurance policy documents and call the claims number as soon as you can.

READ MORE: Human trafficking investigation begins after Leeds police make cannabis farm arrests

It’s a good idea to go through each room and take photos, as well as make a note of everything that is missing or damaged. You may also need to provide evidence to prove you own certain items as well as their value.