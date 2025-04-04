Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are renewing their search to locate a man charged after “random attacks” in Leeds city centre over two years ago.

Hardeep Garcha, aged 33, from Bradford, has been wanted since failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 10, 2023.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information to help trace Hardeep who failed to appear at court in 2023 after being charged over incidents where members of the public were attacked at random in Leeds city centre.

Hardeep Garcha was charged over incidents in Heaton’s Court and Leeds train station on November 11, 2022. | WYP/NW/Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, Section 47 actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to incidents in Heaton’s Court and Leeds train station on November 11, 2022, which left one man with a broken jaw and another with severe bruising.

“Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since he failed to appear at court but have been unable to locate him.”

Garcha has links to Bradford, and information suggests he had recently been living in Sheffield.

Anyone who has seen Garcha or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact PC 2061 Moffat at Pudsey Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13220624692 or online via the 101LiveChat. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.