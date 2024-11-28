The hunt for a man wanted over random attacks on members of the public is continuing in Leeds.

Hardeep Garcha, 33, from Bradford, has been wanted since July 10 last year after failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Police are renewing an appeal for information that could help in tracing him after the attacks were reported in the city centre.

Hardeep Garcha, 33, from Bradford, is wanted over a series of attacks on members of the public in Leeds city centre. | West Yorkshire Police

He was charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, Section 47 actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to incidents at Heaton’s Court and Leeds Station on November 11, 2022, which left one man with a broken jaw and another with severe bruising.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries, but have been unable to locate him.

Garcha has links to Bradford and Sheffield.

Anyone who may have seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him has been urged to contact Sgt 4455 Merritt at Pudsey Police Station by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13220624692.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.