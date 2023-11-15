Bradford man wanted over 'random attacks' in Leeds city centre that left one man with broken jaw
Hardeep Garcha, 32, from Bradford, has been wanted since failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 10 this year.
He was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to incidents in Heaton’s Court and Leeds train station on November 11 last year that left one man with a broken jaw and another with severe bruising.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but have so far been unable to locate him.
“He has links to Bradford, and information suggests he had recently been living in Sheffield.”
Anyone who has seen Garcha or who has information is asked to contact Sgt 4455 Merritt at Pudsey Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13220624692 or online. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.