An appeal has been issued to trace a man wanted for a series of “random attacks” on members of the public in Leeds city centre.

Hardeep Garcha, 32, from Bradford, has been wanted since failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 10 this year.

He was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm and a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to incidents in Heaton’s Court and Leeds train station on November 11 last year that left one man with a broken jaw and another with severe bruising.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries but have so far been unable to locate him.

“He has links to Bradford, and information suggests he had recently been living in Sheffield.”